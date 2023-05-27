Beetle Adventure Racing! (1999, N64)

Beetle Adventure Racing! is a racing game developed by Paradigm Entertainment and EA Canada, and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in North America and Europe. A modified version of the game came out in Australia under the name HSV Adventure Racing where the Beetle models where replaced with HSV VT models.
The game has a tie-in with Volkswagen's New Beetle and only features New Beetle models to ride. The game is an arcade racer. You can play a single race or a championship in single player mode.
