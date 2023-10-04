Session 21 | Revelation 18:1-24 | Babylon the Great is Fallen

To comment or for questions, write to: [email protected]

View or print notes: https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/10/revelation-181-24-bablylon-the-great-is-fallen-session-21.pdf



Session 21 | Outline

An Angel Illuminates the Earth With Its Glory

The Announcement of Babylon's Fall

The Reason for Babylon's Fall

God's People Warned to Leave Babylon

Babylon's Sins Have Reached Heaven

Vengeance From God Is Babylon's Reward In One Moment

In One Day Babylon will Suffer

The Lament For Babylon

The Question of How Long Is Answered

The World Has Been Duped

Why Babylon?