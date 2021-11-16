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Another Reason For The Hope We Have - Message from 11-14-2021
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20 views • November 16, 2021
Be encouraged and have hope... there are still Christians out there that still fear GOD and will stand bold for the truth.
Another Reason For The Hope We Have! John 2:13-22 Message by Pastor Randy Blan!
We're a Bible believing, Bible teaching Church that loves God.
http://www.fofmin.org/
[email protected]
Another Reason For The Hope We Have! John 2:13-22 Message by Pastor Randy Blan!
We're a Bible believing, Bible teaching Church that loves God.
http://www.fofmin.org/
[email protected]
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