“Regular 💯” Cotton swabs Magnetic Elements for “Beauty and Hygiene”

I got a bit shaky coming face to face with this magnetic thing. Totally unexpected but why not ? I mean if beaches are getting covered with graphene oxide why not cotton with nanotechnology ? “Regular 100% Cotton” swab 3 pack purchased from Costco Aug 2019 - also I found in my jars of oils such as castor oil, that were touched with cotton swabs at the tip, there were strange white fiber-like things that seemed to be growing in the bottom of the jar like some horrible dystopian science experiment. All discarded, All cotton fiber products are suspect and removed from home. I’d love to see a lab scientist analyze these fibers, and just how long have we been duped like this ? What about new clothing items ? Has anyone tested ? Pls let us know !