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5/6/2022 Miles Guo: If the Chinese do not take down the CCP now, China will be in a miserable situation of cannibalism and anarchy for a long time, and the overseas Chinese may suffer a fate similar to the anti-Chinese riots in Indonesia or being put into concentration camps like the Japanese Americans during WWII