Russia Shocked NATO By Its New Tactics Of WARFARE/Russia No Longer Uses 'Surovikin's Tactics'

For a week now, analysts and military experts have been continuously discussing the massive missile attacks of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the territory of Ukraine, which have been going on for almost 7 days. At the same time, Western experts began to call this strike on Ukraine - 'The Missile Attack of the Century'. Experts and analysts are still under the impression of these missile strikes. Moreover, even American experts with pro-Ukrainian views were forced to admit the greater efficiency and effectiveness of these missile strikes...............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN