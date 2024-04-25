Create New Account
Normalization of War - What's Up! Preview with Gregg Braden, John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
Gregg and John talk about having grown up during the cold war, and the threat of nuclear war. Yet now, on media, we're being shown public service ads about what to do in the event of nuclear war; it's being normalized. What does it do to individuals?

societywarnucleargregg bradenjohn petersen

