Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who exposed Biden Corruption | Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos

Watch the full interview with Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who exposed Biden’s family corruption in Ukraine and that have been targeted by both Ukraine and the USA as result.

He disappeared from the public ever since, but we achieved to catch him for an interview in Minsk

Here his revelations about the

📷threats to his life

📷threats to other witnesses life

📷court documents

📷political persecution

📷FBI undercover agents & much more













I am doing this to serve the country and the entire world. Freedom is information against it all. People deserve to know the truth and what mainstream Media won’t reveal to you.













Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos is a journalist, entrepreneur and former legal advisor at the European Parliament. Her and her husband George Papadopoulos were accused of being Russian spies during the Russiagate scandal. Watch Simona’s interview with Andrii Derkach and his investigation into Biden Ukraine corruption.













source:





https://x.com/SimonaMangiante/status/1745239534332440966?s=20