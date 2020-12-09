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Everyone ready to drink the Kool-aid?
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196 views • December 09, 2020
WhatsHerFace, December 9, 2020
Vaccines have been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks. We've heard nothing but the who, what, where and when of it but no one is telling us the why. And really, that should be the only question. Why get a vaccine for a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate? Why get a vaccine that has been rushed to market in less than a year? Why get a vaccine that doesn’t stop infection or transmission? Why get a vaccine made by criminals? If there is no answer to the “why”, then why bother? The truth is, the government's answer to those questions is submission. So when the vaccine is rolled out and you start to suffer from seizures, infertility, neurological damage, or death, just remember you don’t have anyone to blame other than yourself
Video Sources:
https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED%3ANOTICE%3A506291-2020%3ATEXT%3AEN%3AHTML&;src=0
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/patient-who-prompted-vaccine-trial-pause-developed-severe-neurological-symptoms-1.5099757
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-volunteer-in-brazil-s-astrazeneca-trial-dies-but-authorities-say-trial-to-continue-1.5155732
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Vaccines have been the talk of the town for the last couple of weeks. We've heard nothing but the who, what, where and when of it but no one is telling us the why. And really, that should be the only question. Why get a vaccine for a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate? Why get a vaccine that has been rushed to market in less than a year? Why get a vaccine that doesn’t stop infection or transmission? Why get a vaccine made by criminals? If there is no answer to the “why”, then why bother? The truth is, the government's answer to those questions is submission. So when the vaccine is rolled out and you start to suffer from seizures, infertility, neurological damage, or death, just remember you don’t have anyone to blame other than yourself
Video Sources:
https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED%3ANOTICE%3A506291-2020%3ATEXT%3AEN%3AHTML&;src=0
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/patient-who-prompted-vaccine-trial-pause-developed-severe-neurological-symptoms-1.5099757
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-volunteer-in-brazil-s-astrazeneca-trial-dies-but-authorities-say-trial-to-continue-1.5155732
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=29672285&;fan_landing=true
► Please subscribe to me on YouTube & follow me on Instagram!
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__/
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