Fellow Fighter Xiaoxiaosu Introduces to an Israeli Journalist the Rescue Work by the ROLF and the NFSC

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/25/2022 Fellow fighter Xiaoxiaosu interviews with an Israeli journalist and tells her that we are the new Chinese from all over the world taking down the CCP. Xiaoxiaosu also mentions the free buses, air tickets, and hotel stays provided by the NFSC for refugees, and explains that our money comes from donations from the ROLF.