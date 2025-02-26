BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccination Cowpox and Smallpox
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
2
123 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

So the term vaccination, you're required to get vaccinations, and a vaccination is the art, act or practice of inoculating, injecting people with the Cowpox, people with the Cowpox. (1828 Webster Dictionary)

The Cowpox was the closest related virus to the human disease-causing variant we would call Smallpox.

But Cowpox was the vaccination that was close enough that your immune system would give you immunity when it saw a human Smallpox. The human variant was killing people with disease.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/24/2025

The Real Dr. Judy Mikovits Show: https://x.com/DocOfDetox/status/1894089780650283483

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinationvaccinetruthmikovitswebster dictionary
