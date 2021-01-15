© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRUTH IS 'AN INNOCENT VICTIM' OF 'POLITICAL POWER'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • January 15, 2021
Sky News host Cory Bernardi says people are being fed a “diet of media mush and political spin” as Trump’s historic second impeachment is “just an exercise in political power”. “There was no principle attached the actions of the US Congress, it was simply a matter of numbers and an exercise in political power and punishment,” he said. “Fabricated outrage is seemingly everywhere, truth doesn’t seem to matter, it’s the innocent victim of the car crash that is modern politics.”
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.