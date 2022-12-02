Beyond Hello: Cannabis Dispensary in Las Vegas
Originally opened in Pennsylvania in 2019, Beyond Hello is now 28 stores strong. They founded and built an entire company on two small words: Beyond Hello.
They believe in helping, in serving, in questioning, in being deliberate, intentional, and fully focused on our customer.
They have locations to serve you across Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Nevada.
Beyond Hello's expertly trained and experienced staff will make you feel comfortable and welcome whether it’s your first time or you are a regular member of the family.
Guest:
Rachael Brower, Manager, Beyond Hello
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachael-brower-27294210a
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1068 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/I2MqUF3A0vY
