DAVE CHAPPELLE ~ Trans - Gender IDENTIFICATION

Profound Allegory or Truth ABOUT TRANS-GENDER People

and Exactly what you See when you Look at Them !!!

Isaiah 3:9 ¶ The shew of their countenance doth witness against them;

and They DECLARE Their Sin as SODOM, They HIDE it NOT.

Woe Unto Their SOUL !l! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.:





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://brandnewtube.com/studio

https://rumble.com/c/c