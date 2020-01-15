The Question All Modern Physicists Cower From Because They Lie

4 minute 9 second video of fact debunking top physicists rhetoric on the foundation of the largest primary issue involving everything that exists. Piece of cake.



Also: Scientific facts do not exist



The harnessing of electricity was a science until harnessing electricity became a successful formula thus a fact we harnessed electricity thus no longer a science but a fact. From there what to do with the electricity developed successful formulas which became fact such as the light bulb, radio, television was no longer a science because it became fact. Each new design for each new tv, radio or light bulb for example became fact through a successful formula. You want to create a new television, the science is making a successful formula and once the formula is successful, it is no longer a science but a fact that from that point that the tv exists.



It is either a fact or a science of which science is a process that determines recognition of fact. Once verified or falsified as fact, it's no longer a science.



(Video created July 6 2018)