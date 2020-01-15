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The Question All Modern Physicists Cower From Because They Lie
David Jeffrey Spetch
David Jeffrey Spetch
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99 views • January 15, 2020
4 minute 9 second video of fact debunking top physicists rhetoric on the foundation of the largest primary issue involving everything that exists. Piece of cake.

Also: Scientific facts do not exist

The harnessing of electricity was a science until harnessing electricity became a successful formula thus a fact we harnessed electricity thus no longer a science but a fact. From there what to do with the electricity developed successful formulas which became fact such as the light bulb, radio, television was no longer a science because it became fact. Each new design for each new tv, radio or light bulb for example became fact through a successful formula. You want to create a new television, the science is making a successful formula and once the formula is successful, it is no longer a science but a fact that from that point that the tv exists.

It is either a fact or a science of which science is a process that determines recognition of fact. Once verified or falsified as fact, it's no longer a science.

(Video created July 6 2018)
Keywords
newssciencereligion
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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