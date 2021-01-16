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Link Between Covid Vaccines and Population Control, LA Schools Require Vaccinations, Earth Changes, and More: 01.15.2021
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891 views • January 16, 2021
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The suspicious link between population control advocates and COVID vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-suspicious-link-between-population-control-advocates-and-covid-vaccines
--
Los Angeles schools demand COVID-19 vaccination before return to campus
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/los-angeles-schools-demand-covid-19-vaccination-before-return-to-campus
--
Links:
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.15.2021):
Fake US leg band gets pigeon a reprieve in Australia
https://apnews.com/article/australia-joe-the-pigeon-faae5a66c336c8b2dc902b1ed4270345
--
M 4.0 - 8 km ENE of Pāhala, Hawaii: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv72320262/executive
--
New York could experience a damaging earthquake
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-york-could-experience-a-damaging-earthquake
--
From the Atlantic hurricane season to wildfires in the West: How 2020 weather shattered records
https://abcnews.go.com/US/atlantic-hurricane-season-wildfires-west-2020-weather-shattered/story?id=74127812
--
U.S. Breaks Record for Billion-Dollar Climate Disasters in 2020
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/us-breaks-record-billion-dollar-disasters-2020-180976750/
--
Is the Establishment Planning a False Flag “Insurrection” for Inauguration Day?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/paul-craig-roberts/is-the-establishment-planning-a-false-flag-insurrection-for-inauguration-day/
--
National Guard at Capitol Authorized to Use Lethal Force in Aftermath of Mob
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob
--
Surviving Tech Purges: What We're Doing at the Mises Institute
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jeff-deist/surviving-tech-purges-what-were-doing-at-the-mises-institute/
--
Discussing the Future with Friends: https://iconnectfx.com/view/cd4a97fc-4b57-eb11-9979-00505682f257
--
Are Weaponized Prions The Secret Genocidal Component In Covid-19 Vaccines?
https://rense.com/general96/are-weaponized-prions-the-secret-genocidal-Component-in-covid-19-vaccines.php
--
Covid vaccine warning from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163455
--
Cases of bird flu are spreading in Maharashtra
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/cases-of-bird-flu-are-spreading-in.html?m=1
--
Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn’t alarmed
https://apnews.com/article/denmark-coronavirus-pandemic-norway-coronavirus-vaccine-europe-51e350b246b4bc4ad92e009626c15844
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
The suspicious link between population control advocates and COVID vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/the-suspicious-link-between-population-control-advocates-and-covid-vaccines
--
Los Angeles schools demand COVID-19 vaccination before return to campus
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/los-angeles-schools-demand-covid-19-vaccination-before-return-to-campus
--
Links:
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.15.2021):
Fake US leg band gets pigeon a reprieve in Australia
https://apnews.com/article/australia-joe-the-pigeon-faae5a66c336c8b2dc902b1ed4270345
--
M 4.0 - 8 km ENE of Pāhala, Hawaii: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/hv72320262/executive
--
New York could experience a damaging earthquake
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-york-could-experience-a-damaging-earthquake
--
From the Atlantic hurricane season to wildfires in the West: How 2020 weather shattered records
https://abcnews.go.com/US/atlantic-hurricane-season-wildfires-west-2020-weather-shattered/story?id=74127812
--
U.S. Breaks Record for Billion-Dollar Climate Disasters in 2020
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/us-breaks-record-billion-dollar-disasters-2020-180976750/
--
Is the Establishment Planning a False Flag “Insurrection” for Inauguration Day?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/paul-craig-roberts/is-the-establishment-planning-a-false-flag-insurrection-for-inauguration-day/
--
National Guard at Capitol Authorized to Use Lethal Force in Aftermath of Mob
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob
--
Surviving Tech Purges: What We're Doing at the Mises Institute
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jeff-deist/surviving-tech-purges-what-were-doing-at-the-mises-institute/
--
Discussing the Future with Friends: https://iconnectfx.com/view/cd4a97fc-4b57-eb11-9979-00505682f257
--
Are Weaponized Prions The Secret Genocidal Component In Covid-19 Vaccines?
https://rense.com/general96/are-weaponized-prions-the-secret-genocidal-Component-in-covid-19-vaccines.php
--
Covid vaccine warning from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163455
--
Cases of bird flu are spreading in Maharashtra
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/cases-of-bird-flu-are-spreading-in.html?m=1
--
Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn’t alarmed
https://apnews.com/article/denmark-coronavirus-pandemic-norway-coronavirus-vaccine-europe-51e350b246b4bc4ad92e009626c15844
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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