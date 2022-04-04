Revelation 9:19 For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails

Ezekiel saw the army of Gog was composed of horses and horsemen:



"ALL THINE ARMY, HORSES AND HORSEMEN"



"many people with thee, ALL OF THEM RIDING UPON HORSES, a great company, and a mighty army"



Prophet Joel saw a similar army: "The appearance of them is as the appearance of HORSES; and as HORSEMEN, so shall they run."



Apostle John also saw a mighty Army:



"And thus I saw THE HORSES in the vision, and THEM THAT SAT ON THEM".



John described in details the horses he saw:



"For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails: for THEIR TAILS WERE LIKE UNTO SERPENTS, and had heads, and WITH THEM THEY DO HURT."



"And they had TAILS LIKE UNTO SCORPIONS, and there were stings in their TAILS".



Isaiah will help us resolve this mystery.



Isaiah 9:15 "THE PROPHET THAT TEACHETH LIES, HE IS THE TAIL."



This corroborates the sentence, "for their power was in their mouth", the "mouth" represents the Prophet by whom either God or the Devil speaks. In this case it represents the false Prophets.



False prophets and evil rulers had deceived Israel into sorcery and the worship of devils and to shed innocent blood. Legions of demonic spirits did possess the sons of Jacob's bodies.



Jer:8:16: The snorting of HIS HORSES was heard from DAN: the whole land trembled at the sound of the neighing of his strong ones; for they are come, and have devoured the land, and all that is in it; the city, and those that dwell therein.

17: For, behold, I WILL SEND SERPENTS, COCKATRICES,

AMONG YOU, WHICH WILL NOT BE CHARMED, THEY SHALL BITE YOU, SAITH THE LORD.



Gen 49:17 DAN shall be A SERPENT by the way, AN ADDER in the path, that biteth the HORSE heels, so that HIS RIDER SHALL FALL BACKWARD.



A very important phrase in Revelation concerning these horses: "AND THEIR FACES WERE AS THE FACES OF MEN."



Precise details provided in Revelation will help us uncover the identity of these horses and horsemen.



Rv:9:7: And the shapes of the locusts were like unto HORSES prepared unto battle; and on their heads were as it were CROWNS LIKE GOLD, and their faces were as the faces of men.

8: And they had hair as the hair of women, and their teeth were as the teeth of lions.

9: And they had BREASTPLATES, as it were breastplates of iron;

and the sound of their wings was as the sound of chariots of many horses running to battle.



Horses with Crowns like gold with breastplates, these horses strangely remind us of the Levites of the temple of Jerusalem who also had holy golden crowns and breastplates:



Exodus 29:5 ... and the BREASTPLATE, and gird him with the curious girdle of the ephod:

6: And thou shalt put the mitre upon his head, and put the HOLY CROWN upon the mitre.



Zechariah gave us an important clue to confirm the identity of these mysterious Horses:



Exodus 39:25 And they made BELLS of pure gold, and put the BELLS between the pomegranates upon the hem of the robe...



Exodus 39:30 And they made the PLATE OF THE HOLY CROWN OF PURE GOLD, and wrote upon it a writing, like to the engravings of a signet, HOLINESS TO THE LORD.



Zechariah 14:20 In that day shall there be upon THE BELLS OF THE HORSES, HOLINESS UNTO THE LORD; and the pots in the LORD's house shall be like the bowl's before the altar.



The Levites were clearly called horses by Zechariah, the Horses of Revelation 9 are the Levites: the religious leaders and High Priests of the Jews who crucified Christ and persecuted the Early Church. As we had previously read, these horses have faces of men, we could have also mistaken them for the Bride, having hair of Women, but they were anointed by the devil to fight against Christ and his Church.



They were called horses because they had spirits riding them, the riders sitting on these horses were fallen angels.

Legions of demonic spirits are riding the Anointed Horses.



The Apostle John heard the noise of the wings of the rebellious angels riding the possessed human horses and compared it to the noise of a great army running to battle against Christ and God Almighty.



It is extremely important to note that the Horses and Horsemen of Gog's Army are not the possessed Levites but represent apostate Church leaders of our era upon whom the Hordes of Hell are riding.



Rv12:4 And his TAIL drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth:



Isa 9:15 "AND THE PROPHET THAT TEACHETH LIES, HE IS THE TAIL."



Rev 9:2 And he opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit.

3: And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and UNTO THEM WAS GIVEN POWER, as the SCORPIONS of the earth have power.



Luke 10:19 Behold, I GIVE UNTO YOU POWER to tread on SERPENTS AND SCORPIONS, and over all THE POWER OF THE ENEMY: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.

20: Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the SPIRITS are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven