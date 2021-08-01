AUG 1 2021 AWAKENED SUDDENLY BY PULSE OF ENERGY SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE & ALTERING OF SLEEP CYCLES

Aug 1 2021 Sleep Deprivation Torture Only two hours sleep multiple wake ups. Short sleep cycles are how the CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams reinforce the neuroprogramming head and ears pulsating in pain Phosphenes chest left side into convulsions for hours heart entrainment into irregular rapid flutter dream modulation nightmares neural linguistic programming



Sleep Deprivation Torture accomplishes the objective of memory loss during remote interrogations and induces hallucinations which help with the interrogation process.



Only three hours of sleep



In behavior modification and programming it is necessary too. idea is to shake up the emotional states of the target because different information can be accessed at each state. Making the target feel despair and helplessness is the objective.



Memory Erasure is an important technique during interrogation. It is used in combination with sleep deprivation. Pain and fear of death are common tactics which is why they Target my heart and cardiovascular system and other Internal Organs with slow kill soft kill Silent Assassination Through Amplified Neurons (S.A.T.A.N.).



There are many techniques to induce extreme fear in the target. Fear of Death is a crucial element of CIA DIA Mind Control technologies. Get over the Fear of Death and their technology is minimized. All they have left is torture.



Remember that many targets of torture die from the physical effects of the trauma. It is torture to death. Victims die premature deaths from physical effects of trauma to their internal organs.



In no-touch directed energy torture (microwaves) the target is driven from their friends and family using different techniques in order to isolate them so that the electronic mind control has more effect on their psyche.



Part of the method involves slander in the community based, on Deception & Manipulation, which includes Lies & Manufactured Evidence, which is quite easy to achieve with someone who has been tortured to Near Incoherency (FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION) with this technology. Convince the neighbors that the victim is a drug dealer, rapist, terrorist, etc.



Targeted Individuals end up for the most part in poverty and paranoid about doctors and other people from false correlations that are purposefully induced into their lives.



Isolation is also a form of sensory deprivation which is why they target me so heavily in church. Days and weeks begin to lose their meaning. No support network, etc.



In no touch torture and Behavior Modification they might try to make an atheist believe in God, or vice-versa. It is just a mechanism to alter belief systems for control and experimentation, like they do with me. To learn how to SUBDUE or RADICALIZE a person's, or group of peoples, belief system and to determine what that person, or group of people, can MAINTAIN AS TRUTH!



Verbal breakdown, with V2K, Synthetic Telepathy and Street Theatre & Cyber Theatre, is crucially important during interrogations and torture. They must CAPTURE THE ATTENTION (Active Memory) of the victim at regular intervals or their technology fails. They must constantly provoke you to keep you talking, listening, watching, etc. In order for their technology to work properly the victim must 'PLAY THE GAME'.





REPETITION is an important neural linguistic programming interrogation tactic to influence the target mind. Chatter Bots, an artificial intelligence special language software program, automate much of the repetition so that the interrogators (Hive Mind Teams) don’t drive themselves crazy during the neural linguistic torture and programming phases. Repetition is a form of torture which they use on me daily especially targeting my Christian Faith



In No-Touch Directed Energy Torture, the target’s brain is forced to release dopamine which causes pupil dilatation, increases paranoia and other terrible effects. Anything that involves maximum pain is the objective



No Touch Directed Energy tortures can be done wirelessly, remotely into the human mind. All forms of sickness can be mimicked without any real illness behind the suffering. All suffering can be entrained into the minds of no-touch torture subjects.



Disorient and confuse the target. Use them for their purposes, and then dispose of them in any way possible.



One can only surmise what “dispose” means: prison, suicide, or perhaps a mental hospital. Coercing and torturing people to suicide is very common. Both tactics in physical or no-touch torture involves plausible deniability and indirection, etc.



The psychological and perceived physical pain is only half the story with no-touch torture. It also involves a set of scripts, mind games if you will, to walk the target to murder and/or suicide or set up and ENTRAP into prison or a mental institution. This is called “Hyper Game Theory”. It is used in war games to determine how to control your enemies and targets.