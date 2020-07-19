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Why Face Masks DON'T Work, According To SCIENCE (MIRRORED)
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301 views • July 19, 2020
Why Face Masks DON'T Work, According To SCIENCE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/h8upEg-bEJ8
So much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight C0VlD but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection. Ben Swann breaks down the science.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/h8upEg-bEJ8
So much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight C0VlD but multiple scientific studies over the past decade have already settled this question. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection. Ben Swann breaks down the science.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind. https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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