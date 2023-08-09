Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Shotgun Marriage: Bidenomics and Wall Street Get Fitched
What happens when you “Fitch” your wagon to Bidenomics? The American government gets its credit rating downgraded, and a big barrel of cold water gets dumped over the heads of the Wall Street bulls.
CHECK OUT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR THE TRANSCRIPT

Keywords
wall streetpeter navarrothe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show

