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Bible Warns of Nuclear Explosions (War)! Be Ready! - Ty Green [mirrored]
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106 views • April 30, 2022
Mirrored copy of "The Bible Warns of Nuclear Events - Be Ready!" posted 28 April 2022 on the TyGreen channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Fviz764Ik0
TY GREEN YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKY44Gso9EtE5h-gphFGCqQ
.
FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO:
Acts 2:16-21
16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:
18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:
19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:
20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:
21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.
.
Joel 2:30-31
30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.
.
Let’s go to the Strong’s Concordance - The word “pillars” is # H8490.
Strong’s Definitions:
From the same as תָּמָר H8558; a column, that is, cloud: - pillar.
The Lexicon says :
1. pillar, column
Note the root word H8558.
BDB Lexicon says :
1. palm tree, date palm
Strong’s Concordance says:
meaning to be erect ; a palm tree: - palm (tree).
THEN GIVES A DESCRIPTION OF THE PILLAR
a. palm-like spreading at top
So this pillar of smoke, spreads out at the top like a palm.
Strong’s Definitions:
From an unused root meaning to be erect ; a palm tree: - palm (tree).
.
Now we have a clear description of what this “pillars of smoke” looks like and we know that it spreads out at the top, like a palm tree - A date palm tree.
Let’s put up a pic of a date palm tree. Note the long column like trunk, then it spreads out at the top. Now, what looks like that?
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Fviz764Ik0
TY GREEN YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKY44Gso9EtE5h-gphFGCqQ
.
FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO:
Acts 2:16-21
16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:
18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:
19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:
20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:
21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.
.
Joel 2:30-31
30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.
.
Let’s go to the Strong’s Concordance - The word “pillars” is # H8490.
Strong’s Definitions:
From the same as תָּמָר H8558; a column, that is, cloud: - pillar.
The Lexicon says :
1. pillar, column
Note the root word H8558.
BDB Lexicon says :
1. palm tree, date palm
Strong’s Concordance says:
meaning to be erect ; a palm tree: - palm (tree).
THEN GIVES A DESCRIPTION OF THE PILLAR
a. palm-like spreading at top
So this pillar of smoke, spreads out at the top like a palm.
Strong’s Definitions:
From an unused root meaning to be erect ; a palm tree: - palm (tree).
.
Now we have a clear description of what this “pillars of smoke” looks like and we know that it spreads out at the top, like a palm tree - A date palm tree.
Let’s put up a pic of a date palm tree. Note the long column like trunk, then it spreads out at the top. Now, what looks like that?
------------------------------------------------------------
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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