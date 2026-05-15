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Bill Gates Insider Admits Data Centers Built to 'Kill and Replace' 200 Million Americans by 2030
A data center insider has come forward with horrifying revelations about the AI mega-facilities rising across the country. The elites in charge of this are preparing to perpetrate crimes against humanity on a scale the world has never witnessed.
And behind these data centers stand the usual suspects: Bill Gates. BlackRock. Palantir. They're racing to build these data centers before the public fully realizes what's unfolding right in front of them.