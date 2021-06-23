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THEY WERE PROUD TO GET THE VAX. THEY DIED FOR THE CAUSE...NO THEY DIED BECAUSE THEY WERE MURDERED.
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354 views • June 23, 2021
They were lied to intentionally. The intent was to kill them not protect them. That is pre meditated murder. Stop the genocide.
Source: Pirate Pete
Source: Pirate Pete
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