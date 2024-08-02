⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 July – 2 August 2024)

From 27 July to 2 August, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 11 group strikes with high-precision weapons and attack UAVs to hit: Ukrainian defence industry facilities, enterprises manufacturing and repairing armoured vehicles, and assembly and storage facilities of attack UAVs.

In addition, the strikes engaged depots storing ammunition, aviation strike assets, missile artillery; military echelons, and temporary deployment areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and foreign mercenaries.

▫️ During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces engaged personnel and hardware of one mech'd brig, one assault brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, one air assault brigade, and one infantry brigade of the AFU, a marine brig, three territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig. 27 counter-attacks of the enemy were repelled.

The AFU losses up to 1,755 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehics, including one Turkish-made Kirpi and two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehics, 12 motor vehics, 20 field artillery guns, including five 155-mm howitzers & SP'd artillery systs of foreign production.

In addition, six enemy ammo depots were annihilated.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and positions. Three mech'd brigs and one assault brig of the UKR Armed Forces, three territorial defence brigs, and the nationalists of the Azov Brig were defeated. 12 attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 3,605 UKR troops, five tanks, eight armoured fighting vehics, 66 motor vehics, and 41 field artill guns, including 13 SP'd artill units and 155-mm howitzers of Western and UKR production. Ten electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and 22 field ammo depots have also been destroyed.

▫️ The Yug GOFs took effective actions to improve situation along the front line. The Group hit four mech'd brigs, two air assault brigs, two airmobile brigs, and one assault brig of the AFU. Five enemy counter-attacks have been repelled.

The enemy lost up to 4,020 UKR troops, two tanks including Germany's Leopard, ten arm'd fighting vehics, including 3 U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carriers, 19 motor vehics, and 68 field artill guns, including 33 Western-made ones, in the past 7 days. 9 electronic and counter-battery fighting stations as well as 20 ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr GOFs liberated the settlements of Lozovatskoye, Progress, Yevgenovka, Volchye, and Leninskoye (DPR).

In addition, the Russian troops inflicted fire damage on one tank brigade, four mech'd brigs, one jaeger brigade, one airborne brigade, and one air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three territorial defence brigades, and one Lyut assault brigade of the Ukrainian National Police. Forty-three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault groups have been repelled in the past seven-day period.

Enemy losses up to 2,635 troops, 4 tanks, 9 arm'd fight vehics, including two Bradley infantry fight vehics, and one U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carrier, 25 motor vehics, 26 field artill guns, & 2 U.S.-made M270 MLRS launchers.▫️ Vostok GOFs have taken more advantageous lines, inflicted fire damage on manpower and equip of two mech'd brigs, one motor'd rifle brig of the AFU, four territorial defence brigs, & 1 nat'l guard brig.



The enemy lost up to 905 UKR troops, one tank, six arm'd fighting vehics, 44 motor vehics, and 20 field artillery guns.



▫️The Dnepr GOFs inflicted damage on formations of two mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig of the AFU, one marine brig, & 2 terri'l def brigs.



The enemy's losses up to 650 UKR troops, 3 arm'd fight vehics, including U.S.-made MaxxPro and HMMWV armoured vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns, with seven U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers of them. Six electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and nine field ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the RUF GOFs have engaged 3 launchers & 1 radar of American Patriot syst, 3 Mars-L, ATCR-33S, and Skala-M radar systs.



▫️Air def units shot down one MiG-29 fighter jet and one Su-25 assault rifle of the UKR Air Force, one Neptune long-range missile, 7 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l and tact'l missiles, 4 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 2 U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, 47 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 375 UAVs.



59 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact, with 33 of them in the Tsentr GOFs' area of responsibility.



▫️ In total, 631 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,839 unmanned aerial vehicles, 559 air defence missile systems, 16,740 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,395 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,714 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,283 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.