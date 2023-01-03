The Great Reset | The Great Reset Explained 2 Minutes & 20 Seconds (Part 4) + Welcome to the Surveillance State

The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 2 Minutes and 20 Seconds (Part 3):

The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 2 Minutes and 20 Seconds (Part 2):

Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project

Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/

WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - READ - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

POINT #1 - Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - VIDEO CLIP #1 https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html

POINT #2 - Can They Use the Shots to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/

POINT #3 - Can They Use Their Vaccine Passports to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Why Was the Epstein and Gates Funded MIT Lab Working On th Creation of Vaccine Passports and a Specialized Invisible Dye, Delivered Along with a Vaccine, Could Enable “On-Patient” Storage - READ

https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

VIDEO CLIP #2 - https://rumble.com/v21wz8g-digital-health-passports-lets-have-a-digital-health.html

Executive Order #14067 - READ - https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

What is an ESG Score? An ESG score is an objective measurement or evaluation of a given company, fund, or security's performance with respect to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues - READ - https://money.usnews.com/investing/news/articles/what-is-an-esg-score

Discover the TRUTH About the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Today: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content

WATCH - The Great Reset | The Great Reset Agenda Explained In 7 Minutes and 8 Seconds: Connecting the Dots Between the mRNA Modifying Nano-Technology Shots, 5G, CBDCs, MIT, Quantum Dots, Gates, Epstein, Schwab, Musk, CERN, and the Mark of the Beast - https://rumble.com/v21tjsa-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-agenda-explained-in-7-minutes-and-8-seconds.html

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

