PRESIDENT OF CHINA XI JINPING GIVES 'OMINOUS WARNING' TO TRUMP OVER TAIWAN

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END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.15.2026
China's terrifying WW3 'come into conflict' warning to Trump over Taiwan
https://www.the-express.com/news/world-news/207191/breaking-china-taiwan-conflict-xi-jinping-Donald-trump
China’s Xi warns Trump about Taiwan at Beijing summit
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/14/chinas-xi-warns-trump-about-taiwan-at-beijing-summit
Putin stockpiling ‘unkillable’ fibre-optic drones for ‘future assault on NATO’
https://metro.co.uk/2026/05/11/putin-stockpiling-unkillable-fibre-optic-drones-future-assault-nato-28323778/
Russian lawmakers approve bill allowing Putin to invade foreign countries
https://kyivindependent.com/russian-lawmakers-approve-bill-allowing-putin-to-invade-foreign-countries/
Putin activates unstoppable doomsday arsenal: Sarmat, Oreshnik, Burevestnik &
https://www.hindustantimes.com/videos/putin-activates-unstoppable-doomsday-arsenal-sarmat-oreshnik-burevestnik-poseidon-now-ready-101778616188143.html
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