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Session 3 - Do No Harm - Doctors for Covid Ethics
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61 views • September 18, 2021
This session D4CE breaks down the propaganda and lockstep of all the member states of the World Economic Forum and to expose the lies and disinformation campaign to divide society to alienate those that do not follow the narrative and sees through the disinformation.
Then a deep dive into the mechanics of the so-called 'vaccines' and why these are not injections that are not to combat the virus but for more nefarious reasons.
Then a expose into the passports and their real reasons.
This session should open your understanding of the components of this attack on humanity, society, financial stabilities, and humans in a way that us laypeople will understand.
This series Symposium is highly recommended to watch. All the participants are highly qualified in their fields and must be heard.
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
Then a deep dive into the mechanics of the so-called 'vaccines' and why these are not injections that are not to combat the virus but for more nefarious reasons.
Then a expose into the passports and their real reasons.
This session should open your understanding of the components of this attack on humanity, society, financial stabilities, and humans in a way that us laypeople will understand.
This series Symposium is highly recommended to watch. All the participants are highly qualified in their fields and must be heard.
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
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