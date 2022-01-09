Mark of the Beast: COVID Vaccines, Computer Chips?

Undeniably too many people have died after taking COVID Vaccines. It is even quite possible some components of the Vaccines could interfere with religious beliefs, however there is absolutely no scriptural basis that can justify the claim this is the Mark of the Beast.The history of the mark of the beast goes way back before the invention of Computers and COVID Vaccines. It goes all the way back in the Bible to Genesis. After killing Abel God had set a mark on Cain:Genesis 4:15And the Lord said unto him, Therefore whosoever slayeth Cain, vengeance shall be taken on him sevenfold. And the Lord set a mark upon Cain, lest any finding him should kill him.The key to understand the Mark of the Beast is given by the Lord Jesus Christ when he declared that the Devil was the Father of the religious leaders of the Jews because they were murderers and liars.John 8:44Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.Jesus being the Son of God, in the Book of Revelation, the Holy Spirit has disclosed to the Apostle John that the Elect had his Father's name written on their Foreheads.Revelation 14:1And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.On the other hand, the Holy Spirit also revealed that there is another group that had their own Father's name marked on their Foreheads:Revelation 14:11And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.Those who had received the name of their father the Devil on their Foreheads, just like "the beast" they also lusted after blood and had the innocent blood of Jesus and of his Saints on their hands.Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:During the time of Jesus, there were two groups: his followers were sealed with the Holy Spirit of God (his Father) and the second group was marked with the murderous Spirit of Antichrist from their Father the Devil. From the Temple they also lusted as much after Gold and Silver as Solomon who received each year 666 talents of Gold. (1 Kings 10:14)Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Matthew 258 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but GO YE RATHER TO THEM THAT SELL AND BUY FOR YOURSELVES.Whosoever had confessed Jesus is the Son of God were cast out of the Synagogues and were persecuted and killed by the religious leaders of the Jews.Those who had the name of their father the devil on their foreheads also had plenty of blood on their hands. Their murderous father the Devil had caused his children to have the blood of Christ and of his Saints on their hands. Pilate had washed his hands he did not want to have anything to do with the shedding of the innocent blood of Jesus Christ. The multitude responded: "his blood be on us, and on our Children." (Matthew 27:25)Matthew 23:35That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.By the righteous judgment of God, in 70 AD all this blood was required of this murderous generation. As it is also written in the book of Revelation about Jerusalem, God had "avenged the blood of His Servants at her hand". (Revelation 19:2)Much later in time, the Popes with colossal wealth and political Power changed the fourth Commandment of God, instituted the Inquisition and have also shed the innocent blood of their Martyrs. They were also animated by the Spirit of Antichrist and caused multitudes from all Nations to worship " the Beast" and be marked by the Spirit of the Devil on their foreheads. The Popes were considered to be the ultimate authority in religious matters, anyone who rejected their authority were submitted to the most ferocious tortures and killed, the blood of their Martyrs was all over their hands.Now back to our time of Computers and COVID Vaccines, the lying sons of the devil, the Moguls of the Prosperity and False Gospel Businessmen had to create the smoke screen of the Computer Chip or Vaccine mark of the beast, so those they had deceived with their false Gospel could easily be marked with their Anointing of Perdition.Related Study:Ephesians 1:13 You were marked in him with a Seal