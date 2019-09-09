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CHAOS ... & The Pantomime Of Politics
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7 views • September 09, 2019
Streamed live 9th September 2019
Ian R Crane discusses Brexit
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day. For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/
The AV team have organised a 5 week tour on 5G
5G - IS IT SAFE?
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ and https://alternativeview.co.uk/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ and https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Ian R Crane discusses Brexit
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day. For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/
The AV team have organised a 5 week tour on 5G
5G - IS IT SAFE?
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ and https://alternativeview.co.uk/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am
For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/ and https://alternativeview.co.uk/
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