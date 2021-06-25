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The German Parallel: We Must be Ready Now!
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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God tends to work in cycles and patterns, through types and shadows in history, foreshadowing his sovereign plan. One of these foreshadowing events was the economic collapse of Germany, and the subsequent rise of Hitler as a type of Antichrist.

As we trek closer to the end of history prophesied in the holy word of God, keeping our eyes trained for signs of Jesus’ return, we see a striking parallel between the hyperinflation of 1920’s Germany and modern day America.

Could we see the same kind of hyperinflation in the USA? And could this event precede the rising of the Antichrist? With America being the last bastion of freedom and light in the world, we need to be prepared for the worst.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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