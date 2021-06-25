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The German Parallel: We Must be Ready Now!
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God tends to work in cycles and patterns, through types and shadows in history, foreshadowing his sovereign plan. One of these foreshadowing events was the economic collapse of Germany, and the subsequent rise of Hitler as a type of Antichrist.
As we trek closer to the end of history prophesied in the holy word of God, keeping our eyes trained for signs of Jesus’ return, we see a striking parallel between the hyperinflation of 1920’s Germany and modern day America.
Could we see the same kind of hyperinflation in the USA? And could this event precede the rising of the Antichrist? With America being the last bastion of freedom and light in the world, we need to be prepared for the worst.
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Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
As we trek closer to the end of history prophesied in the holy word of God, keeping our eyes trained for signs of Jesus’ return, we see a striking parallel between the hyperinflation of 1920’s Germany and modern day America.
Could we see the same kind of hyperinflation in the USA? And could this event precede the rising of the Antichrist? With America being the last bastion of freedom and light in the world, we need to be prepared for the worst.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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