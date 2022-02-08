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The Fed Says $40 Trillion National Debt is No Big Deal
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35 views • February 08, 2022
From I Allegedly - Dan
The St. Louis Fed wants us to believe that owing $40 Trillion in no big deal. We owe money to other countries, our military pensions, social security and we just keep printing dollar bills. There has to be a better way.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/DZs0qbD6Yr4
The St. Louis Fed wants us to believe that owing $40 Trillion in no big deal. We owe money to other countries, our military pensions, social security and we just keep printing dollar bills. There has to be a better way.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/DZs0qbD6Yr4
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