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Trump Jr. slams anti-free speech Democrats: It's their blood sport
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30 views • May 06, 2021
Son of the former president and EVP of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr. comments on what happened to his father's Facebook account and fate of its future, and goes off on the liberals and Democratic lawmakers who have created a narrative contrary to true free speech. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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