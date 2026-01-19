Don Lemon Achieves his Crowning Moment of IDIOCY -- Defends Leftists Threatening Church Goers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don Lemon has achieved his crowning moment of idiocy, defending the first amendment rights of protesters, entering into a Christian church and threatening and chanting at worshippers as a first amendment right.
You simply don't have the right to trespass, to not leave when asked, and to interrupt somebody else else's right to assemble and worship.
#donlemon #woke #leftists #reneenicolegood
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️