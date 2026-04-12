GRANT JUST GOT HIS ASS RUN OVER BY CHRISTINE VACCINE!

These clowns claim to hate Trump, then they rush out to take his death darts? What a rebel! Bend over Grant, things are about to get much worse for you!

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/grant.whitney/

Movie: Christine

Music: Theme from Christine, Bob Marley - Three Little Birds (Ricky Mears Remix)

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - THe Kurgan Report