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Australian Adventures
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40 views • July 18, 2020
When it comes to outback adventurers they don't come any better, bigger or more reckless than Russell Coight. Winner of the prestigious Ocker Award for services to khaki shorts, Russell takes us on a unique blend of over-the-top, off-road, outback, in-your-face Aussie Adventures.
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