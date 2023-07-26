Create New Account
Each new vaccine can guarantee the company $1 billion per year, says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
Each new vaccine can guarantee the vaccine company $1 billion per year with no advertising costs and no liability, says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ”The Vaccine Act was passed in 1986. “It gave immunity  from liability  to vaccine companies. “There was then a  gold-rush by the vaccine companies to add  new vaccines to the [childhood] schedule. “Each new vaccine can guarantee that company up to $1 billion per year without any advertising or marketing costs  because the vaccines  are mandated for  76 million children  by the government.” “[The vaccine companies] can save money on safety studies because it is the only medical product that does not have to do relicensing safety trials. “That is [potentially] hundreds of millions of dollars in savings… “They [also] save money on… liabilities because they are immune from liability.” “These products [vaccines]  are just like printing money. “So there was a gold-rush  to add new vaccines.” “By 1989 the vaccine schedule  had exploded.”

This video clip is from Ty & Charlene Bollinger's The Truth About Vaccines: REMEDY.

The original clip is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/flvoDGjqcuUU/

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmarfk jr

