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Biblical Plague of Sandstorms, Locust & Floods are ALL hit Iran RIGHT NOW!!
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277 views • February 27, 2020
#Iran
-#coronavirus outbreak across the country
-Twin earthquakes in NW Iran
-Flood warnings in western Iran, spreading to other areas
-Locusts swarming in southern provinces, heading towards SE Iran
And now, sandstorm in Kerman-Yazd highway
-#coronavirus outbreak across the country
-Twin earthquakes in NW Iran
-Flood warnings in western Iran, spreading to other areas
-Locusts swarming in southern provinces, heading towards SE Iran
And now, sandstorm in Kerman-Yazd highway
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