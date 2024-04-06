Child Sex Trafficking

The Video Starts Off with a Scene from the Movie "Sound Of Freedom" with Pictures to watch along with. The Second Part of the Video is A Scene from Dinesh D'Souza's New Documentary FIlm "Police State" which is a related to the first Scene with pictures added to watch a long as well. The Ending Clip is a Video I slightly changed but I got from "Eye Drop Media", who makes various related short videos. Please Follow all the links below.
https://www.angel.com/blog/sound-of-freedom/posts/where-and-how-to-watch-sound-of-freedom
https://www.scsaorg.org/jimmi_toro
https://www.eyedropmedia.com/copy-of-redpills
The Storm Is Upon Us - Original Ending Clip:
https://rumble.com/v28t424-the-storm-is-upon-us-eyedropmedia.html
