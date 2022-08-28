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A PSECmedia Edit of the United Airlines 2021 Safety video. The aspects of what was edited, how and why, will become obvious once you see them. We'll not include any spoilers in this description, as to not ruin it for you :)
Hashtags: #united #airlines #safety #comedy #travel
Metatags Space Separated: united airlines safety comedy travel
Metatags Comma Separated: united, airlines, safety, comedy, travel
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KlnZlQItpKgL/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1410557221216981008?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/United-Airlines---Updated-2021-Safety-Video---PSECmedia-Edit---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1ho5sh-united-airlines-updated-2021-safety-video-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/P2OZklW
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/32421a2d-9b62-45f0-9b3c-2f2bf3b50459
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/BthJ1cl65LJ7UHa
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f36ec6c2bd7c302a6f8c47bb74d54cbbe8d838806f76376cc3a1973b8c6433c7&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3392/united-airlines-updated-2021-safety-video-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100304_a-psecmedia-edit-of-the-united-airlines-2021-safety-video-the-aspects-of-what-wa.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#