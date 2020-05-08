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Dr Geoff Barky speaks on behalf of thousands of Doctors about COVID-19 measures
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96 views • May 08, 2020
This brave Doctor says in front of his hospital that 1000's of doctors do not agree with wearing masks and isolating the healthy in the USA.
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