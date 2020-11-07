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Interview with Facebook Whistleblower Ryan Hartwig
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14 views • November 07, 2020
Facebook Insider // Project Veritas // http://linktr.ee/ryanhartwig //
Meet Facebook whistleblower RYAN HARTWIG! He had the courage to come forward and speak about the evidence of bias at Facebook. Ryan graduated from Arizona State University in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish Linguistics. A few of Ryan’s hobbies include science fiction, languages, and video games.
Follow him on Twitter @realryanhartwig
http://ryanhartwig.org/brasil // bilingüe en español // https://paypal.me/realryanhartwig
In a bunker somewhere near PHX https://www.gofundme.com/f/facebookinsider
The Official Blog of Ryan Hartwig
https://ryanhartwig.org/
And if you want to support my work! I used to be in the mainstream and now work for GOD and TRUTH | https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Meet Facebook whistleblower RYAN HARTWIG! He had the courage to come forward and speak about the evidence of bias at Facebook. Ryan graduated from Arizona State University in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish Linguistics. A few of Ryan’s hobbies include science fiction, languages, and video games.
Follow him on Twitter @realryanhartwig
http://ryanhartwig.org/brasil // bilingüe en español // https://paypal.me/realryanhartwig
In a bunker somewhere near PHX https://www.gofundme.com/f/facebookinsider
The Official Blog of Ryan Hartwig
https://ryanhartwig.org/
And if you want to support my work! I used to be in the mainstream and now work for GOD and TRUTH | https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
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