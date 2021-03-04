Horrors stopped, Abortion stopped, Message to President Trump - Tim Dixon 2021-03-04 (Dream 02-28)

The fraud and cheating overturned in Arizona, North CarolinaThe horrors that would happen in the current administration if Jesus didn't stop itThe churches burnt to the groundMilitary searching for Bibles and all books that give hope to take them away, shred them, burn themCashless card for food allowanceChildren taken away from the citiesWomen and families separatedFreedom lostConcentration camps on government propertyDisobedient executedJesus said I'm letting you see what I'm stopping that's coming on this landThey've been trying to annihilate the deity of GodThe gender bill is a direct attack against the BibleGod began to intercept the evilThey would begin to stand against the Word of God, but God stood up against themGod's going to move in freedomAbortion stopped in this country, reversedThe battle is not yours. Stand still and see the salvation of the LordIt's not going to be 4 yearsNancy Pelosi your days are numbered. God's coming for you. Repent.Pray for the politicians, no matter how evil they are.President Trump, you're coming backBe sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.