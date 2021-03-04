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Horrors stopped, Abortion stopped, Message to President Trump - Tim Dixon 2021-03-04 (Dream 02-28)
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50 views • March 04, 2021
The fraud and cheating overturned in Arizona, North Carolina
The horrors that would happen in the current administration if Jesus didn't stop it
The churches burnt to the ground
Military searching for Bibles and all books that give hope to take them away, shred them, burn them
Cashless card for food allowance
Children taken away from the cities
Women and families separated
Freedom lost
Concentration camps on government property
Disobedient executed
Jesus said I'm letting you see what I'm stopping that's coming on this land
They've been trying to annihilate the deity of God
The gender bill is a direct attack against the Bible
God began to intercept the evil
They would begin to stand against the Word of God, but God stood up against them
God's going to move in freedom
Abortion stopped in this country, reversed
The battle is not yours. Stand still and see the salvation of the Lord
It's not going to be 4 years
Nancy Pelosi your days are numbered. God's coming for you. Repent.
Pray for the politicians, no matter how evil they are.
President Trump, you're coming back
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
The horrors that would happen in the current administration if Jesus didn't stop it
The churches burnt to the ground
Military searching for Bibles and all books that give hope to take them away, shred them, burn them
Cashless card for food allowance
Children taken away from the cities
Women and families separated
Freedom lost
Concentration camps on government property
Disobedient executed
Jesus said I'm letting you see what I'm stopping that's coming on this land
They've been trying to annihilate the deity of God
The gender bill is a direct attack against the Bible
God began to intercept the evil
They would begin to stand against the Word of God, but God stood up against them
God's going to move in freedom
Abortion stopped in this country, reversed
The battle is not yours. Stand still and see the salvation of the Lord
It's not going to be 4 years
Nancy Pelosi your days are numbered. God's coming for you. Repent.
Pray for the politicians, no matter how evil they are.
President Trump, you're coming back
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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