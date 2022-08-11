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Aug 05, 2022
Source: www.zeeemedia.com/interview/todd-callender-medical-martial-law-incoming-worldwide/
Attorney Todd Callender joins us to discuss the steps happening around across multiple countries to implement Martial Law through health systems. We cover the WHO Treaty, Monkeypox, and more.
For more info visit:
www.truthforhealth.org