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Ep. 710 – NYC Schools Welcome Radical Books That Mock Christ & Praise LGBT Kids
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20 views • June 01, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with a new book being celebrated in leftist schools across New York, that openly mocks Jesus Christ, while praising the LGBT community, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “Squad” in Congress.
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© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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