BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia conducts Largest Naval Exercises in 3 decades – Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 7 months ago

Russia conducts largest naval exercises in three decades – Putin

The President is taking part in the command and staff exercises "Ocean-2024". They are taking place from September 10 to 16 in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.

 In addition to Russian warships, the maneuvers also involve ships and aircraft from the People's Liberation Army of China. Putin explained why this is important - the United States is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost, and is increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Adding more news:

Apparently, the US will cite the supply of Iranian missiles to Russia as the official reason for granting Ukraine permission to strike Russia with Western long-range weapons, if it is granted.

At least, this is exactly how Western media are already presenting the topic.

Thus, Bloomberg writes that Washington's position regarding long-range strikes has changed due to Iran's supply of ballistic missiles.

Bloomberg quotes Blinken as confirming that Iran has handed over a batch of its Fath-360 missiles to Russia and stating that Washington and London will now "consider and listen" to Ukraine's request to lift the restrictions.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy