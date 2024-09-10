Russia conducts largest naval exercises in three decades – Putin

The President is taking part in the command and staff exercises "Ocean-2024". They are taking place from September 10 to 16 in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.

In addition to Russian warships, the maneuvers also involve ships and aircraft from the People's Liberation Army of China. Putin explained why this is important - the United States is trying to maintain its dominance in the world at any cost, and is increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Adding more news:

Apparently, the US will cite the supply of Iranian missiles to Russia as the official reason for granting Ukraine permission to strike Russia with Western long-range weapons, if it is granted.

At least, this is exactly how Western media are already presenting the topic.

Thus, Bloomberg writes that Washington's position regarding long-range strikes has changed due to Iran's supply of ballistic missiles.

Bloomberg quotes Blinken as confirming that Iran has handed over a batch of its Fath-360 missiles to Russia and stating that Washington and London will now "consider and listen" to Ukraine's request to lift the restrictions.