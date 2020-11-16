A 3 Minute Neck Drill That Will Change Your Life

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Shot/Edited: https://instagram.com/taylorstephens
Shop Wildman Athletica: https://bit.ly/WildmanMERCH
Music I use: http://share.epidemicsound.com/tqBPP
Follow me on Instagram: http://bit.ly/MarkInsta
Have any questions? Leave a comment below.
FAQ & ANSWERS:
What workout gear do you use?
— Kettlebells: http://kettlebellkings.com/#_l_8t
— Heavy Clubs: http://amzn.to/2ks1FOJ
— Steel Mace: https://onnit.sjv.io/SteelMace
— HydroCore Bag: https://onnit.sjv.io/HydroCoreBag
What's your camera setup?
— Main Camera: http://amzn.to/2k6g2aq
— 2nd Camera: http://amzn.to/2jK1VeJ
— Wide Lens: http://amzn.to/2l3hvm9
— Zoom lens: http://amzn.to/2ks1Vxb
— On-camera mic: http://amzn.to/2l3gkTA
— Lav mic: http://amzn.to/2jNoWsy
— Ring light: http://amzn.to/2kccp5c