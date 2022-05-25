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Slow And Steady, Russia Continues To Move Forward
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320 views • May 25, 2022
The Russian military and forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics continue the military operations in several directions in Ukraine.

After the area near the town of Liman was secured, the Russian units began to storm the town. After massive artillery strikes on the AFU positions, the assault groups entered the town, advancing from the north-eastern direction.

As of May 24, most of Liman has already been taken under control of the Russians. Ukrainian units have reportedly taken up positions on the south-western outskirts.

Russian-led forces are advancing in several directions from Popasnaya.

Assault groups are heading towards Bakhmut. Clashes broke out in Pilipchatino.

Russian forces entered the town of Zolotoe. The AFU units were knocked out from a fortified area and a command post on the outskirts of the town. Clashes continue in the southern districts.

To the northwest of Popasnaya, the fighting reached Vasilevka.

The highway between Bakhmut and Lisichansk is under fire control of Russian forces. As a result, military supplies to the AFU grouping in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk have been complicated.

Street fighting continues in Severodonetsk. Despite the threat of encirclement, the AFU command continues the deployment of additional forces inside the city. At least two more battalions from the territorial defense formations have been recently transferred to the battlefield.

In the DPR, the Russian army and the Donetsk People’s Militia advanced in the area of Svetlodarsk. On May 23, they took control of the villages of Luganskoe and Mironovsky.

On May 24, a Russian flag was hung over the administration building of Svetlodarsk. Ukrainian troops retreated to the north. In order to slow down the enemy advance, Ukrainian sappers blew up a bridge, and made an unsuccessful attempt to destroy the dam of the Uglegorsk reservoir.

In southern Ukraine, amid ongoing hostilities, the integration process begins in the Kherson region, which is under the control of Russian troops. On May 23, a dual currency zone was officially introduced in the region. The ruble will now be used along with the hryvnia.

On the same day, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin announced announced new military supplies to Ukraine from its western allies. Denmark will soon hand over a batch of Harpoon anti-ship missiles, while the Czech Republic has already provided Kiev with tanks, fire support helicopters and missile systems.

The US official made his statement in the evening, while in the morning the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrel, stated that the military reserves of the union were almost depleted due to the support of Kiev to the detriment of its own security.

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