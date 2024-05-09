Zionist are Attacking the UNRWA Headquarters in occupied Palestine, under the watchful eye of the regime's police

Zionist terrorists are attacking the UNRWA headquarters in occupied Palestine now, under the watchful eye of the regime's police.

Seeing more evidence they give us of their crimes. Decades of impunity has left them sloppy. Let's see how Biden justifies this one, especially now that we know the Zionists lied about UNRWA's imaginary ties to Hamas.

@UNRWA premises have been attacked 368 times since the war began, and at least 429 displaced people seeking shelter in our structures have been killed.



Civilian lives must be protected at all times. Humanitarians are #NotATarget. We need a #CeasefireNow. https://www.instagram.com/unrwa/p/C6tfmvuIiuk/?img_index=1

Jordan on Wednesday denounces the attack by a group of settlers on the headquarters of UNRWA in occupied Jerusalem.

Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah described the action as a flagrant violation of international law that provides for the protection of United Nations facilities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qudah stressed that Israel, as the occupying force, bears responsibility for ensuring the security of the buildings and staff of international organisations, including relief agencies that provide vital humanitarian aid to civilians in occupied Palestine, especially Gaza.

https://www.jordantimes.com/news/local/jordan-condemns-settlers-assault-unrwa-headquarters-jerusalem





