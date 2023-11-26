Why Isn't Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland like Chernobyl?

Two Bit da Vinci





Nov 25, 2023





Hiroshima:





I've often wondered, why different nuclear disasters in history have had some different outcomes. Chernobyl is still deserted and uninhabitable for thousands of years, while Hiroshima and Nagasaki are beautiful thriving Metropolises. But why? What happened in these disasters that have lead to such different outcomes all these years later? The engineer in me just had to figure this out, so I got digging. Let's Figure this out together!









Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:30 - History of the Bombs

2:00 - Chernobyl: What Happened

5:00 - The Difference

7:10 - Nuclear Fission

8:00 - The differences

11:50 - Quantities





what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZQUvfJcbhk