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DOCTOR SAYS BLACK EYED BABIES ARE MUTANTS FROM VACCINATED PARENTS
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1077 views • January 29, 2022
DOCTOR SAYS BLACK EYED BABIES ARE MUTANTS FROM VACCINATED PARENTS
COVID-19 666 VACCINES: BLACK EYED BABIES: DOCTOR SAYS BABIES ARE MUTANTS - 1-28-2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOdInUXP4AXm/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Transhuman Babies [In-Depth Analysis and Deep Dive]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/VHia8L
Black-Eyed & Vax Babies - Not Like Human Babies, Less Intelligent But Strong & Grow Fast
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qVuSov
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs
https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES
https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies?
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
COVID-19 666 VACCINES: BLACK EYED BABIES: DOCTOR SAYS BABIES ARE MUTANTS - 1-28-2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOdInUXP4AXm/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
Transhuman Babies [In-Depth Analysis and Deep Dive]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/VHia8L
Black-Eyed & Vax Babies - Not Like Human Babies, Less Intelligent But Strong & Grow Fast
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qVuSov
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs
https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES
https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies?
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
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