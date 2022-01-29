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DOCTOR SAYS BLACK EYED BABIES ARE MUTANTS FROM VACCINATED PARENTS
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1077 views • January 29, 2022
DOCTOR SAYS BLACK EYED BABIES ARE MUTANTS FROM VACCINATED PARENTS

COVID-19 666 VACCINES: BLACK EYED BABIES: DOCTOR SAYS BABIES ARE MUTANTS - 1-28-2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOdInUXP4AXm/

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Black-Eyed & Vax Babies - Not Like Human Babies, Less Intelligent But Strong & Grow Fast
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MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED
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Birth defects- ⁣Vaccine Babies?
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